Blasting Works on N2 Sections 13 & 14 for next 12 months

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has notified travellers that blasting operations are planned every week on a Wednesday at 2pm for the next 12 months on sections 13 and 14 of the N2 between Makhanda (Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass.

Blasting operations on the national route N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass Section 13 km 92.6 to km 103.6 and Section 14 between km 0.0 and km 5.05 start on Wednesday August 23 2023 and run until the end July 2024.

The road will be closed on these days from 2pm for a maximum period of three hours, up to 5pm, to allow sufficient time for cleaning the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or eQonce (King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and eQonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the Nanaga junction and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to eQonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager.

