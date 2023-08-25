Plea to look out for stolen puppies

SIBULELE MTONGANA

Members of the public have been asked to look out for five puppies stolen from the SPCA in Port Alfred this week. Three boerboel-cross and two border collie-cross puppies, all eight weeks old, were removed from their enclosure some time between closing time on Wednesday August 23 and opening time on Thursday August 24.

Shocked employees of the Port Alfred and Ndlambe District SPCA noticed on their normal rounds that the puppies were missing.

“When staff got to the enclosure, all except one was missing. It was hiding under a blanket and we think that’s why it wasn’t stolen,” said Forbes Coutts, the SPCA’s administration manager..

“There are no obvious signs of a burglary, nothing has been broken and all our equipment is still here.They stole the puppies and left,” said Coutts.

Coutts said the premises are secure, well lit and surrounded with security beams, raising questions about how the thief or thieves had gained access.

The police were informed and a case was opened, Coutts said. The police had not yet responded to Talk of the Town’s query by the time of publishing

“We ask the support of the community to please keep their eyes peeled for these puppies,” said SPCA local committee chairperson Bryan Smith.

