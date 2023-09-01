Two die in Kenton shooting

South African Police Service Kenton-On-Sea detectives are investigating two cases of murder following an early morning shooting incident on Wednesday August 30, 2023. Two men died and a woman was injured in the incident which took place inside a housing complex in Kenton.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a couple were temporarily living in their caravan while they were building a house on the same plot of land. A tent was attached to the caravan.

“It is alleged that at about 6.30am, a 58-year-old woman was in bed in her caravan in a complex when she noticed shadows outside,” Naidu said. “It is further alleged that the woman then spotted about five men outside wearing balaclavas and gloves. Shots were fired by the woman and the suspects.”

The police were alerted and the body of a 42-year-old man was found about 50m from the caravan, Naidu said. Another body was found next to the property fence. Only one of the deceased has been identified.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound on her foot, Naidu said. Police were investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

The police have appealed to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact SAPS Kenton-On- Sea, Detective Sergeant Sylvester Bees on 082 442 3862 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.

