Plan your Rugby World Cup and be prepared for loadshedding

The image below is Eskom’s monthly load shedding schedule for Port Alfred. It applies to every month, so the schedule on 10 September will be the same as 10 October and so on.

Stage 6 was selected for this example (let’s hope it doesn’t get that bad) but each stage is marked at what it is and is inclusive of every lower stage. So if we are at Stage 4 load shedding at any given time, we will be off during the times indicated by the squares numbered 1,2,3 and 4. If we are at Stage 2, there won’t be load shedding during the times indicated by squares numbered 3 and over.

Does that make sense? Here’s an example: the opening match between France and New Zealand is on 8 September at 9.15pm. Go to day 8 on the schedule and run your eyes down, and you’ll see we’re scheduled for load shedding from 9pm until 11.30pm, even if it is only Stage 1. If it’s Stage 5 or higher, we’ll be off from 9pm to 1.30am. So unless you have backup power, make a plan to get somewhere that does.

Another example: South Africa’s first game is against Scotland on Sunday 10 September at 5.45pm. Go to day 10, read down and you’ll see we have Stage 3 load shedding from 7pm to 9.30pm. Urgh. At least we can catch the first half, unless it is Stage 1 or 2, in which case we’ll have power until 3am the following day.

To download the spreadsheet shown above and view other areas, go to https://www.eskom.co.za/distribution/customer-service/outages/downloadable-loadshedding-spreadsheets-for-eskom-customers/ and select Eastern Cape. Once the spreadsheet is downloaded, select your city/town and then the relevant suburb.

Information courtesy Simon Pamphilon.

#RWC2023

