Universities regatta on the Kowie kicks off

MARK CARRELS

The Rand merchant Bank Universities Boat Race time trials got off to a fine start under clear skies and moderate early spring conditions on Thursday 07 September at the Halyards, Port Alfred.

There weas lively chatter and the excitement was palpable as some of the 10 university teams participating rose early this morning to prepare their boats for the regatta that has captured the hearts and minds of local communities in Ndlambe since 1984. The Heads Races – time trials – started off 5.5km up the Kowie River and will finish up next to Tash’s Restaurant & Bar situated in close proximity to the Halyards.

The Halyards Hotel where most of the rowing teams are accommodated, was a hive of activity this week as rowers prepared on the Kowie River for the build up to the main races on Saturday and Sunday.

Rower, Sidney Davison of Tuks University said the river was in fine shape this morning for their important time trial run in the B Division. “We also had a slight tail wind and the tide pushing out which really helped our progress. So I think it went well.” The men’s A and B Division time trial races were set for later this afternoon. The final placings and positions for tomorrow’s races will be made known later this evening.

Race official Gordon Dodge said that some of the boats were very expensive so organising safe transport was crucial to the smooth running of the race. “However, there is a lot of goodwill too because one gentleman who was coming down this way anyway offered to transport some of the boats at no cost.”

“Rowing is an expensive sport but there has been an uptick in people taking up rowing ever since SA’s gold medal success in 2012 in London,” Dodge said.

Speaking about the river conditions he said the Kowie conditions as far as course layout and water quality were good for rowing. “There are always questions about water quality but we have never had major illnesses happen on the Kowie … and the water quality is always a hot topic at all river venues in the country anyway.”

The participating teams for the 2023 competition are UJ, NMU, WSU, NMU, Maties, Tuks, UFH, Rhodes, UWC and Wits. The formidable Men and Women’s Tuks A teams will be going all out to successfully defend their title.

Tuks rowing chairperson and women’s team captain, Emily Pollock, says despite their men’s and women’s teams having to recruit a few new members this year, they are quietly confident as they go about the task of defending their titles.

“We last raced competitively in April but we have been training very hard … it’s tough out there, but we have just got to ensure we execute our plans to the best we can,” said Pollock.

“We have had plenty of time out on the water since arriving and we are happy with the course layout. The different challenges here [sandbanks and turns] make it a really special race.”

“We absolutely love coming here, the vibe and the atmosphere are great when it comes to interacting with the locals and other varsity folk who we’ve last seen a year ago.”

Sam James of UCT who are the runners-up from last year in the men’s A section said while admitting to the strength of the talented Tuks rowing team, they will be going all out to snatch the title away from them. “We have been training hard in the lead-up, the team spirit and camaraderie is good and we will be going all out to try to wrest the title away from our rivals.”

