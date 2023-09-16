South-westerly, unusually high tides cause Port Alfred flooding

MARK CARRELS

‘Brace for early morning high tide’

Deputy director of community protection services at Ndlambe Municipality, Fanie Fouche on the scene on Saturday September 16 , says the flooding was caused by a high-sea event along the Ndlambe coastline. “Due to the strong south-westerly winds accompanied by spring tide and full moon on September 16 … and the fact that we are into spring equinox means we are experiencing unusually high seas along the coastline,” Fouche said.

“In Port Alfred CBD, the sea water has encroached in to the CBD and we’ve closed the road in front of K&A as well as Campbell Street right up to Absa Bank,” Fouche said at the time (around 6pm on Saturday September 16).

“The westerlies and south westerlies cause the swells to run along the coast and those swells if they are at the right angle, push into the Kowie River then up the river. They flood the river banks and causes the low-lying areas and CBD to be affected.”

Fouche appealed to members of the public not to drive through the flooded streets.

“Because the water is sea water, it will mess up your vehicle and the wave action caused by any vehicle driving through flooded sections will cause damage to the properties that are adjacent to it.

“Currently [around 6pm Saturday September 16] the water is lying about 30cm deep [in the street] … spring tide was at 4.30pm [Saturday], the tide in the river turned at just after 5.30pm …. therefore the tide is receding, so the water will subside hopefully within next two to three hours and there won’t be any water lying in the road,” said Fouche.

Fouche said some businesses in Van der Riet Street had taken in water and that his team had been helping them place sandbags to help prevent further flooding. “Van der Riet Street has a lot of water especially in front of MyPond Hotel going up towards Ocean Basket side and also in Campbell Street coming past the municipal offices and West Street. A few other streets have also been affected,” said Fouche.

Fouche said that while serious, today’s flooding was not as severe as the last time, September 2009. He said they expected the water to subside by later this evening [Saturday].”

Fouche said while the water would subside, he advised owners of businesses in Van der Riet Street and Campbell streets go and check their premises as soon as possible. He appealed to members of the public to be vigilant.

Members of the public can call the municipality or fire department if they have any further concerns on 046-624-1111.

Fouche said community protection services teams were still busy assessing damage further along the Ndlambe coastline. “Our coastline extends 85km – from Alexandria to the Fish River ,” Fouche said.

While they were already assessing the situation, they would be able to see more at low tide.

“We don’t expect too much damage at our Kelly’s Blue Flag and Kariega main beaches … maybe just some beach erosion, but infrastructure at this stage seems to have survived,” Fouche said.

A Heritage Mall retail outlet was going open for business, undaunted by the flooding. A manager at the liquor store and at the retailer itself said they were not too concerned that those shops would be flooded as it seemed to be businesses closer to the river who were more affected. The main street in the CBD was unaffected: only some of the roads branching off it towards Van de Riet and Cambpell. A shopkeeper in the main street appeared unworried by the situation saying his shop was not affected and it was business as usual.

However Port Alfred residents will be keeping their fingers crossed that the worst is over.

“Between 4am and 5am [Sunday] we are expecting another high sea event but it seems like the wind is dropping off … and one will have to see what happens tomorrow {Sunday 17 September),” Fouche said.

