Koffie Huis, Boknes

By: Hayden Hanstein

Koffie Huis is an attractive, neat, warm coffee venue, situated in the Stoepstories complex, in Main Road, Boknes. The business is run by Ilze Groom, who has perfected her coffee recipe along with teas and milkshakes. Ilze serves various jaffles daily, including her mince, biltong and cheese and pudding jaffle.

During the Festive Season, Koffie Huis will have a one-of-a-kind Christmas Tree which incorporates houses, people, lights, a train and a Nativity scene, most of which was acquired in Europe. There will be a colouring in competition for the little ones, with pictures displayed.

In addition they are selling very unique Christmas decorations, candles, fairy lights, and various gifts. Among the decorations and tinsels, are handmade presents and decorations.

Ilze is there to welcome you daily between 9am and 3pm.

