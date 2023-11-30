Police warn of online fraud increase

Port Alfred Police are concerned about the recent increase in online fraud cases reported over the past month and a half when 14 cases have been reported.

The same modus operandi were used in all of these cases. Here is what happens:

The intended victim receives a call on their cellphones. The person at the other end tells them that fraudulent activities are taking place on their bank account.

The caller will have all the details of the victim so they don’t suspect anything.

The caller then asks the victim to confirm their identity number and to supply them with an OTP number.

A few minutes later, money is then withdrawn from their bank account.

The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka is appealing to the public to be cautious when buying items online.

ALso be careful at ATMs.

“Do not to accept any help from bystanders when withdrawing money at the ATM as cards are exchanged without you noticing and your hard earned cash gets withdrawn at another ATM.”

