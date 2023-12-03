Road closures on N2 between Makhanda and Fish River 5-11 December 2023

Blasting during construction on N2

Blasting operations are planned for Tuesday 5 December 2023, Thursday 7 December 2023 and Monday 11 December 2023, all at 2pm. The blasting operation will take place on sections 13 and 14 of the N2 between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and Fish River.

The road will be closed on these days from 2pm, for a maximum period of three hours, up to 5pm to allow sufficient time for cleaning of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or eQonce (King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and eQonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga, then travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to eQonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager.

It is anticipated that blasting operations will resume on Monday 15 January 2024.

“SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused,” said Peterson.

Share this: Tweet



