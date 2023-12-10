R1.2M of equipment and abalone seized in Gqeberha bust

One tonne of abalone, a ‘rubberduck’ inflatable boat and diving equipment worth R1.2 million were seized in a joint operation on December 9, 2023.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the Economic Protected Resources (EPR) team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in Gqeberha jointly with Dark Water Operations, Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and South African Police Service Port of Entry members seized 26 abalone bags, a rubberduck and diving equipment worth R1.2 million on Saturday December 9, 2023.

Mgolodela said it was alleged that on Saturday December 9, 2023 at about 4am, EPR members received information indicating where an inflatable craft was about to offload abalone on to a vehicle. According to initial reports, the members arrived at the scene and found the boat beached on the shore. People were in the process of offloading the abalone but fled the scene on seeing the police.

The members confiscated 26 bags of abalone containing 5700 units weighing about 1000kg, as well as diving equipment.

The police are on the lookout for the perpetrators, Mgolodela said.

