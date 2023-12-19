Search
Locals make their mark at Kowie Toyota Golf Day

By: Mark Carrels

Date:

The Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Club Open Championship was played on Saturday December 16 at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club. MARK CARRELS took the pictures

SWING BIG: Sean Botha tees off during play at the Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Open.
IN THE SWING Jarryd Botha tees off at the Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Championship played at the Royal Port Alfred golf course on Saturday December 16.
SMOOTH OPERATOR: Warwick Heny tees off during play at the Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Open.
TOP OF THE PODIUM: Individual Stableford winner of the Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Club Open Championship played on Saturday December 16 was Oluthando Ntabeni who received his prize from Noeleen Acton. Pictures; MARK CARRELS
IN THE MIX. Sean Botha smiles after receiving his prize for securing eighth place at the Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Open.
ON THE PODIUM: Derek Jurie receiving his prize from Noleen Actontook second prize in the individual Stableford competition at Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Open.
