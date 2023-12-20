E-edition 23 November 2023 e-Edition By: Hayden Hanstein Date: December 20, 2023 Share this:Tweet Related Tagse-editionlocal newsNdlambeneighbourly notesOnlinePort AlfredTalk of the Town Previous articleMakhanda boxers triumph at Titi Jonas tournament Hayden Hanstein Leave a ReplyCancel reply More like thisRelated Makhanda boxers triumph at Titi Jonas tournament Mark Carrels - December 19, 2023 Trainer Simo Ndyoko Is the toast of Makhanda’s boxing... Locals make their mark at Kowie Toyota Golf Day Mark Carrels - December 19, 2023 The Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Club Open... Animal welfare body urges review of seismic survey approval HeraldLIVE - December 18, 2023 GUY ROGERS The NSPCA, South Africa’s biggest animal welfare organisation,... Police hunt suspects in Makhanda-Peddie N2 drive-by shooting Talk of the Town Reporter - December 17, 2023 Committees Drift detectives are on the hunt for four...