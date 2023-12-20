Search
E-edition

23 November 2023 e-Edition

By: Hayden Hanstein

Date:

Previous article
Makhanda boxers triumph at Titi Jonas tournament
Hayden Hanstein
Hayden Hanstein

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

Makhanda boxers triumph at Titi Jonas tournament

Mark Carrels -
Trainer Simo Ndyoko Is the toast of Makhanda’s boxing...

Locals make their mark at Kowie Toyota Golf Day

Mark Carrels -
The Kowie Toyota Royal Port Alfred Golf Club Open...

Animal welfare body urges review of seismic survey approval

HeraldLIVE -
GUY ROGERS The NSPCA, South Africa’s biggest animal welfare organisation,...

Police hunt suspects in Makhanda-Peddie N2 drive-by shooting

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Committees Drift detectives are on the hunt for four...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town