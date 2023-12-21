Search
Boknes proves a crafty corner of the Sunshine Coast

By: Mark Carrels

The Boknes Padstal Christmas Market drew scores of patrons – many of them visitors – to its  stalls on Wednesday December 20. The market which operates every quarter, might have been in existence  for only 16 months but, according to coordinator, Trudie Botha, by all accounts is doing a roaring trade.

Among the offerings for interested patrons were collector’s knives, hand-crafted jewellery and accessory items, sweets, biscuits, Indian delicacies, clothes and leather products. 

Compared to other periods, December is always busier because of the festive season crowds, said Botha. However, organisers have been pleasantly surprised as to how brisk trade has been during other parts of the year. 

The market had its humble beginnings in an idea by Botha’s brother-in-law. He realised that there were many items not available to the Boknes community and hatched the idea of holding a market stall every three months. 

And the red tape is not complicated at all – Botha says potential stall holders can book a spot costing R100 in advance and once approved, can start selling their wares  immediately. 

