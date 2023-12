The Boesmans Ratepayers and Residents Association hosted their annual Christmas Market on Saturday December 23. The festivities at the newly renovated Boesmans Town Hall went well into the night, with Carols by Candlelight with Dylan, Die Engelsman, followed by an outdoor movie, The Polar Express, hosted by SPUR. Thanks to BRRAG’s Sue Muirhead and Sunshine Coast Tourism Kenton for the photos.

