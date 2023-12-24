…and just about anything did…

If you’re sad that you missed the Kenton Anything that FLoats event, don’t worry: you can take part in the Kowie RIver Festival on December 28 that includes a float from Koddies Beach to My Pond Hotel.

The annual Anything that Floats event on the Kariega River saw swans, unicorns and straight-up inflatable boats make their way down the Kariega River from Bell’s Cove to Jerry’s on the Dune on Saturday December 23. Thank you to Tove Renaud, Grant Elliot and SUnshine Coast TOurism, Kenton, for the photos.

More photos on the Anything That Floats and Kenton and Bushmans Business and TOurism Facebook pages. For information about the Float to Horns Up on Wednesday December 27, click here.

The Port Alfred Anything that Floats event forms part of the all-day Kowie River Festival on Thursday December 28. The float starts from Kiddies Beach at 10.30am on Thursday December 28 and ends at My Pond Hotel.

