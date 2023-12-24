Search
EntertainmentLeisure

…and just about anything did…

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

If you’re sad that you missed the Kenton Anything that FLoats event, don’t worry: you can take part in the Kowie RIver Festival on December 28 that includes a float from Koddies Beach to My Pond Hotel.

The annual Anything that Floats event on the Kariega River saw swans, unicorns and straight-up  inflatable boats make their way down the Kariega River from Bell’s Cove to Jerry’s on the Dune on Saturday December 23. Thank you to Tove Renaud, Grant Elliot and SUnshine Coast TOurism, Kenton, for the photos.

ANything that FLoats, Kenton December 23, 2023. Picture: tove renaud

More photos on the Anything That Floats and Kenton and Bushmans Business and TOurism Facebook pages. For information about the Float to Horns Up on Wednesday December 27, click here.

The Port Alfred Anything that Floats event forms part of the all-day Kowie River Festival on Thursday December 28. The float starts from Kiddies Beach at 10.30am on Thursday December 28 and ends at My Pond Hotel.

 

 

Anything that Floats, Kenton December 23, 2023. Picture: SUNSHINE COAST TOURISM KENTON
Previous article
Sweet times at local bee farm
Next article
A Bushmans Christmas to remember
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

A Bushmans Christmas to remember

Talk of the Town Reporter -
The Boesmans Ratepayers and Residents Association hosted their annual...

Sweet times at local bee farm

Mark Carrels -
Honey Dawn Bee Farm owners Dawn and Charles Friderichs...

Spirit of Kenton set for season

Sue Maclennan -
Community celebrates new NSRI rescue vessel “This boat and this...

Chopping boards take centre stage at potjie competition

Mark Carrels -
With team names such as “Jammer Lappies” and “Seerenosters”,...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town