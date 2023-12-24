Spirit of Kenton set for season

Community celebrates new NSRI rescue vessel

“This boat and this rescue station belong to you, the people of Kenton.”

National Sea Rescue Institute veteran Ian Gray, one of the VIP speakers at the blessing of new NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Kenton summed up the feeling – and the facts: the establishment of a well equipped sea rescue satellite base at Kenton’s Middle Beach has been a community effort.

Also present at the event was Renee Leeuwner, community liaison officer from the NSRI’s Cape Town headquarters. Local community leaders at the event included Kenton Business and Tourism Forum chairperson Justin Wilmot, Rotary District 9370 Peace Scholar Eugene de Witt, Bushmans Ratepayers and Residents Association chairperson Lotter Wepener, Siyakha Victim Support Centre coordinator Mike Konaha, Kenton SAPS station commander Captain Tommy Parkinson. There were large contingents from NSRI Port Alfred Station 11 with commander Chris Pike, Rotary Kenton and Port Alfred, Kenton/Alexandria Round Table and the local Night Watch neighbourhood watch group.

The Rotary Club of Kenton-on-Sea launched their fundraising campaign for the craft in November 2022. Bringing the need for a locally based rescue service tragically into focus was the drowning of four children in Kenton, late on New Year’s Day 2023.

President of Rotary Kenton-on-Sea Vaughan Nisbet spoke about the 12-month journey to establish the NSRI station in Kenton-on-Sea.

“It would never have been possible without the very generous donations of numerous individuals and organisations within the Kenton community,” Nisbet said.

Many of the donors had wanted to remain anonymous.

“The donors can all take personal pride in their contribution to the Spirit of Kenton.”

He mentioned other NSRI/ Rotary collaborations such as the NSRI Survival Swimming pop-up classes.

“We look forward to a long, worthwhile collaboration with the NSRI,” Nisbet said. “Thank you very much on behalf of Rotary Kenton-on-Sea for everything you’ve done.”

Gray, from Gqeberha, representing NSRI Region 4, along with the Rotary Club of Kenton, acknowledged the Port Alfred Sea Rescue crew, Round Table Kenton and Alexandria whose venue was also used for the launch, Night Watch and Ndlambe Municipality whose deputy director of community safety Fanie Fouche was present.

“Thanks to Rotary for making the fundraising happen,” Gray said. “Raising the amount you did in the time you did was phenomenal.”

But he emphasised that it was a Kenton project.

“The people of Kenton are the ones who actually made this happen,” Gray said. “This is Kenton’s sea rescue station. We (NSRI) are just the custodians. We will make use of it to provide services to the local community and as time goes by, we hope it will be run by people who are resident in Kenton.”

Gray reminded the gathering that the jetrib, the type of craft Spirit of Kenton is, was a South African invention. The International Maritime Federation had presented an award for coming up with a design that combined a jetski with a semi rigid hull “to create something that is better than a jetski or a semi rigid boat”.

Bigger boats would still come from Port Alfred when they were needed and as the Kenton community grew, it might become necessary to bring other boats into the area on a more permanent basis.

“With the vessel being permanently located here it will drastically reduce our response time and so increase our chance of saving more lives,” said the NSRI’s Juan Pretorius.

Chris Pike, Station Commander of Port Alfred Station 11, said, “It’s great to see the whole community has come out to support us. People from all over the country have donated towards this.”

Retired Anglican priest Ruthell Johnson gave the blessing for the boat. He read what during his time as rector of St Paul’s in Gqeberha was dubbed ‘The NSRI Psalm. Psalm 107 verses 23-31: ‘Those who go down to the sea in ships.’

“When God wanted to save anyone, he always sent someone,” Johnson said. “In this situation, God send us the NSRI.

“…protect them from the dangers of the deep, guide and sustain them on their rescue mission…,” he prayed. “We bless this craft and all who will sail in her.”

Rotarian Simon Matthews was given the task of naming the vessel, and for this the gathering moved outside.

“I name this vessel The Spirit of Kenton. May god bless this rescue vessel and those who work on it,” he said to cheers and applause as he poured champagne along the gunwale.

Here is the Bible text traditionally used for seafarers: Psalm 107, verses 23-31

They that go down to the sea in ships, and occupy their business in great waters;

These men see the works of the Lord, and his wonders in the deep.

For at his word the stormy wind ariseth, which. lifteth up the waves thereof.

They are carried up to the heaven, and down again to the deep; their soul melteth away because of the trouble.

They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wits end.

So when they cry unto the Lord in their trouble, he delivereth them out of their distress.

For he maketh the storm to cease, so that the waves thereof are still.

Then are they glad, because they are at rest; and so he bringeth them unto the haven that they longed for.

Let them thank the Lord for his goodness and his wonders that he does for the children of men.

