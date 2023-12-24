Sweet times at local bee farm

Honey Dawn Bee Farm owners Dawn and Charles Friderichs enthralled the little ones with their talk and demonstration of the honey-making process during an open day on Friday December 22.

The adjacent touch farm added to the spectacle, as children interacted with geese, donkeys, rabbits and even hopped on to a trailer hitched on to a farm tractor to enjoy a ride out with Charles behind the wheel.

At their honey-producing production warehouse located on the farm, Dawn had the children captivated by her talk on the honey-making process. The adults and children indulged in a honey-tasting session as Charles animatedly explained the different taste sensations.

Dawn said Charles had started the honey-making farm as far back as 1975 with the animals brought on board a decade later. Mark Carrels took the pictures.

