Search
FeaturedLeisure

Sweet times at local bee farm

By: Mark Carrels

Date:

Honey Dawn Bee Farm owners Dawn and Charles Friderichs enthralled the little ones with their talk and demonstration of the honey-making process during an open day on Friday December 22.

The adjacent touch farm added to the spectacle, as children interacted with geese, donkeys, rabbits and even hopped on to a trailer hitched on to a farm tractor to enjoy a ride out with Charles behind the wheel. 

At their honey-producing production warehouse located on the farm, Dawn had the children captivated by her talk on the honey-making process.  The adults and children indulged in a honey-tasting session as Charles animatedly explained the different taste sensations. 

Dawn said Charles had started the honey-making farm as far back as 1975 with the animals brought on board a decade later. Mark Carrels took the pictures.      

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Previous article
Spirit of Kenton set for season
Next article
…and just about anything did…
Mark Carrels
Mark Carrels

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

A Bushmans Christmas to remember

Talk of the Town Reporter -
The Boesmans Ratepayers and Residents Association hosted their annual...

…and just about anything did…

Talk of the Town Reporter -
If you're sad that you missed the Kenton Anything...

Spirit of Kenton set for season

Sue Maclennan -
Community celebrates new NSRI rescue vessel “This boat and this...

Chopping boards take centre stage at potjie competition

Mark Carrels -
With team names such as “Jammer Lappies” and “Seerenosters”,...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town