E-edition 30 November 2023 e-Edition By: Hayden Hanstein Date: December 27, 2023 Share this:Tweet Related Tagse-editionlocal newsNdlambeneighbourly notesOnlinePort AlfredTalk of the Town Previous articleA Bushmans Christmas to remember Hayden Hanstein Leave a ReplyCancel reply More like thisRelated A Bushmans Christmas to remember Talk of the Town Reporter - December 24, 2023 The Boesmans Ratepayers and Residents Association hosted their annual... …and just about anything did… Talk of the Town Reporter - December 24, 2023 If you're sad that you missed the Kenton Anything... Sweet times at local bee farm Mark Carrels - December 24, 2023 Honey Dawn Bee Farm owners Dawn and Charles Friderichs... Spirit of Kenton set for season Sue Maclennan - December 24, 2023 Community celebrates new NSRI rescue vessel “This boat and this...