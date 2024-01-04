Search
Home Affairs services temporarily unavailable

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

The Department of Home Affairs has issued an alert to citizens that its services are not available at the moment due to a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affects access to the National Population Register (NPR).

“We have contacted SITA [State Information Technology Agency[ and have been assured that its technicians and engineers are attending to the matter. We hope that this will not take long to be resolved,” said the department in a statement.

The department said it will provide further updates.

“The department apologises to citizens and clients for the inconvenience caused,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za

