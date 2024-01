Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a teenage girl (pedestrian) lost her life after she was hit by a motor vehicle on the R72 on New Year’s Day.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 15-year-old girl, whose name was withheld, was walking on Kariega Bridge, Kenton on Sea, at around 1.45pm on January 1, 2024, when she was hit by the vehicle. She died on the scene.

The circumstances of the incident form part of the investigation.

