Keeping dreams afloat

By: Sue Maclennan

Date:

With barely a breeze and only a gentle outgoing tide to set them on their journey, the 100 or so mini boats that sailed down the Bushmans River last Friday morning were a colourful sight. The Rotary Club of Kenton holds the event annually to raise funds for the club’s projects. Last year’s mini boat race raised a significant amount that was ultimately used towards the NSRI satellite station and boat. This year, the Rotarians raised R15 000. All of that goes to NSRI Station 11 (Port Alfred) and satellite station 11b (Kenton on Sea).

