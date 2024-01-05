Vintage vibes at the Kenton Seagull Regatta

No fewer than 207 boats entered the 2023 Kenton Seagull Regatta at Cob Bay on Saturday December 30 – 60 more than last year’s event, and almost certainly a record. The Seagull Regatta sees vintage two-stroke outboard engines take to the water.

The point? ‘Showcasing the rugged simplicity and reliability of the British Seagull era,’ the organisers said.

The non-profit event aims to raise funds for local schools, charities and community needs in the Kenton on Sea area. Last year, they raised R210,000.

The rules are that each boat must have at least two people. Only series 102, Silvery Century, or 40 models are allowed. No engine modifications or newer modelsare allowed. And there’s no maximum crew, as long as it’s safe.

A pair of pipers and a team of skydivers added atmosphere to the event, along with a helicopter. And a bit over 1600 people had a great day on, or next to, the river.

Carey Webster of Outdoor Focus won the lucky draw for a Jamieson Bandit 380 boat on a galvanized trailer, together with a Suzuki 15hp 4 Stroke outboard engine, donated by Jamieson Boats and Supreme Leisure.

