Home Affairs system back online

The Department of Home Affairs on Friday January 5 said its system was back online and services were once again available to citizens and other clients.

The department said it had experienced a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affected access to the National Population Register (NPR).

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the department said the system was back online from midday and services were available.

“Technicians from the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) are monitoring the system to ensure that the solution is sustainable. Further updates will be provided where necessary,” it said.

The department thanked citizens and clients for their patience. – SAnews.gov.za

