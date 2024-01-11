Search
E-edition

14 December 2023 e-Edition

By: Hayden Hanstein

Date:

Previous article
Arrest for illegal firearm and suspected stolen property
Hayden Hanstein
Hayden Hanstein

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

Arrest for illegal firearm and suspected stolen property

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Another illegal firearm was removed from the community of...

Home Affairs system back online

Talk of the Town Reporter -
  The Department of Home Affairs on Friday January 5...

Vintage vibes at the Kenton Seagull Regatta

Sue Maclennan -
No fewer than 207 boats entered the 2023 Kenton...

Keeping dreams afloat

Sue Maclennan -
With barely a breeze and only a gentle outgoing...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town