Search
Local News

NSRI rescues sea turtle

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

The NSRI’s Port Alfred volunteers conducted a rescue operation of a different kind yesterday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Tuesday, 19 December, NSRI Port Alfred launched an NSRI rescue craft to respond up the Kowie River where a sea turtle had been recovered from the water after being struck by a boat propeller.

“On NSRI arriving on the scene the sea turtle was taken onboard the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI station 11 rescue base where a vet attended and initiated medical care,” Lambinon said.

“The sea turtle was stabilised and transported to Bay World in Gqeberha where the sea turtle is recovering from injuries.”

Previous article
Concern over Bathurst stone-throwing incidents
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

Concern over Bathurst stone-throwing incidents

Sue Maclennan -
When *Theresa Andrews heard a loud crack and saw...

14 December 2023 e-Edition

Hayden Hanstein -

Arrest for illegal firearm and suspected stolen property

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Another illegal firearm was removed from the community of...

Home Affairs system back online

Talk of the Town Reporter -
  The Department of Home Affairs on Friday January 5...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town