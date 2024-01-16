NSRI rescues sea turtle

The NSRI’s Port Alfred volunteers conducted a rescue operation of a different kind yesterday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Tuesday, 19 December, NSRI Port Alfred launched an NSRI rescue craft to respond up the Kowie River where a sea turtle had been recovered from the water after being struck by a boat propeller.

“On NSRI arriving on the scene the sea turtle was taken onboard the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI station 11 rescue base where a vet attended and initiated medical care,” Lambinon said.

“The sea turtle was stabilised and transported to Bay World in Gqeberha where the sea turtle is recovering from injuries.”

Share this: Tweet



