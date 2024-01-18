Upgrading of the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass 

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) advises road users that the N2 will be intermittently closed between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass due to blasting operations from 18 to 29 January 2024.

SANRAL says the road will be closed on four days for a maximum of three hours, from 14h00 to 17h00 in the afternoon. The road closures are planned for:

Thursday, 18 January 2024;

Monday, 22 January 2024;

Thursday, 25 January 2024; and,

Monday, 29 January 2024.

The blasting operations will take place on sections 13 and 14 of the N2 between Makhanda and the Fish River Pass.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga, and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“The temporary road closures are unavoidable as SANRAL continues its work to upgrade the N2 in the Eastern Cape, which will ultimately be to the benefit of road users. Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager. “SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

The upgrades to that section of the N2 will include improvements to the horizontal and vertical alignments, the provision of climbing lanes and construction of community access roads in Lewiswood, Mabofolweni and Nobumba villages on the Peddie side of the project. The route will continue to serve as a crucial link between Gqeberha and East London, as well as connecting the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces via the Eastern Cape.

