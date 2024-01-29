Roadworks on N2 from Mooiplaas to Qumrha

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) advises road users that a Stop/Go system will be implemented on the N2 Section 16 from Mooiplaas to Qumrha (formerly Komga) T-Junction, where a periodic road maintenance project is currently under way.

The one-way Stop/Go will be implemented on two-segments. The dates are as follows:

Mooiplaas to Qumrha T-Junction (63-67 Kms): 29 January to 4 February 2024.

Mooiplaas to Qumrha T- Junction (52-56 Kms): 29 January to 4 February 2024.

Motorists can expect 10- to 20-minute delays at each Stop/Go.

“This project’s scope of work is extensive, encompassing periodic road maintenance, surface patches, minor rehabilitation, resealing of existing road surfaces and texture correction. While these tasks may cause temporary inconveniences, the long-term benefits are substantial, with a primary focus on infrastructure preservation. Preserving and enhancing the road infrastructure not only ensures smoother travel, but also contributes significantly to the economic and social well-being of the community,” said Mbulelo Peterson, Regional Manager for SANRAL Southern Region.

SANRAL appeals to motorists to adhere to the warning signs, to reduce speed when approaching the construction zones and to plan their trips accordingly as there are no surfaced alternative routes available.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.

