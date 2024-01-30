Law enforcement officers linked to July riots escape justice

This is one the findings made by the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry into the 2021 unrest, which investigated the cause of apparent lapses by law enforcement and their role in the upheaval that left a trail of destruction and more than 350 people dead.

The commission in its report released yesterday raised alarm that there has been lack of accountability and that impunity was allowed to prevail within justice institutions

“Despite probative evidence suggesting current and former members of security and law enforcement were involved neither the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) nor the department of justice could confirm investigations or prosecutions against such individuals,” read the report.

The commission said the perceived lack of action against such persons over the past two years was a concern. Furthermore, the report highlighted that victims of violence from the unrest were not engaged by the police or the NPA nor kept informed of their rights and processes of the criminal justice system.

These revelations come on the back of 65 people being arrested and charged with various counts last year. In November, Mdumiseni Zuma was handed a 12-year sentence for instigating violence by the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court.

The commission also highlighted that the lapse of intelligence coordination and communication within the state security agencies resulted in the police’s failure to detect the planning and the execution of the planned unrest, some of which played itself out in social media posts by instigators.

“Evidence tabled before the panel points to the lapses in under-resourcing and the consequent lack of capacity within crime intelligence. Evidently, there has also been a breakdown in coherent communication within the SAPS between crime intelligence, the [former] national commissioner of police [Khehla Sitole], relevant operational divisions and the minister of police [Bheki Cele],” said the report.