Pick n Pay recalls three brands of peanut butter

Pick n Pay is recalling No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country, the retailer said in a media statement on Saturday February 3 2024. All stocks of these products had already been removed from all stores countrywide. No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay was involved in the recall, the company said.

“The health and safety of our customers is our priority. Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025,” the retailer said. “If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not.”

Pick n Pay said that following in-house standard testing, these products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin, which might constitute a health risk.

“Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin, but the levels we detected were higher than the regulatory threshold. We have engaged the National Consumer Commission and the National Department of Health, Directorate Food Control.

“We’re asking our customers to please check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return the products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund.”

For any other queries, customers can call ick n Pay’s Customer Care Line on 0860 303 030.

