Blasting on the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) says the N2 will be intermittently closed between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass due to blasting operations taking place between 12 February and 26 February 2024.

Blasting operations are planned for the following dates:

• Monday,12 February 2024

• Thursday,15 February 2024

• Monday,19 February 2024

• Thursday, 22 February 2024, and

• Monday, 26 February 2024.

The road will be closed on these days from 3pm, for a maximum period of three hours, up to 6pm to allow sufficient time for cleaning of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following

alternative route:

• From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

• From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

• From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to

Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Southern Region Manager.

