Search
News

AA warns motorists to brace for more fuel price pain in March

By: TimesLIVE

Date:

South Africans can expect a major increase in fuel prices in March, delivering yet another blow to already embattled consumers.

Commenting on mid-month fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) notes the data is projecting fuel prices to exceed R24/litre for both grades of petrol, edging close to the R25/l record high seen last year.

Based on the data, 95 octane petrol is set to increase by R1.35/l, 93 octane by R1.31/l, diesel by between R1.43/l and R1.59/l and illuminating paraffin by 96c/l.

International product prices are playing a significant role in the expected increases while movement in the rand/US dollar exchange rate is contributing marginally to the under-recovery of the basic fuel prices.

“We remain concerned about these expected increases which will undoubtedly put more pressure on already stretched consumers. These hefty increases also reaffirm our belief that a review of the fuel price is necessary to establish if any components within the current pricing model can be revised by the department of mineral resources & energy to mitigate against rising costs, especially for diesel as higher input costs will be recovered through higher prices at the till,” the AA said.

“We again call on the minister of finance to strongly consider not increasing the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies in his budget speech on February 21. Any relief — even in the form of non-increases — would be welcome to a consumer base already reeling from economic hardship.”

Previous article
18 January 2024 e-Edition
Next article
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival opens with 10 days of exciting entertainment
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

The Mandela Bay Arts Festival opens with 10 days of exciting entertainment

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Nelson Mandela Bay will come alive this week when...

18 January 2024 e-Edition

Hayden Hanstein -

Community calls for justice for murdered Makhanda woman

Sue Maclennan -
‘We are doing our best to ensure that we...

Man drowns at Kenton-on-Sea

Talk of the Town Reporter -
A man died and another is missing, in a...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town