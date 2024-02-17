Tragic end to search for Port Alfred man

Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of Port Alfred resident Jack Jessen, 78, was recovered along the town’s coastline on Friday February 16. The police do not suspect foul play.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that Jessen’s body was recovered. He said it is believed that the Wesley Heights resident went missing while on his daily walk to West Beach on Thursday February 15.

Earlier on Friday, around 40 residents volunteered to help search for Jessen, who was last seen in the Wesley Heights area on Thursday morning.

Coordinating the search along and around Beach Road area was Colonel Yogan Reddy of the South African Police Service, a Multi-Security armed response team and a group of concerned citizens ready to assist.

“A search for the missing person resumed at about 9am along the route he normally walks. The lifeless body of Jack Jessen was found along the shoreline at about 2pm. No foul play is suspected,” said McCarthy.

Ward 10 councillor Nadine Haynes who had rallied community members to help with the search, said the number of people who came to help showed the town was a united community.

Led by Reddy and Multi Security’s Fred Cannon, the parties split up to search from West Beach to Kelly’s Beach; from Kelly’s Beach to Shelly’s Beach; West Beach Drive and the adjacent bush; and the area around Kiddie’s Beach, in Beach Road.

Jessen’s habit was to leave early in the morning for a walk from his Wesley Hill home, turning before the traffic light on to West Beach drive. He would walk down to West Beach and sit a bench below Guido’s restaurant.

Haynes said she understood that Jessen suffered from Meniere’s syndrome, an inner-ear disorder that causes episodes of vertigo.

While he had his mobile phone with him it had either been switched off or run flat. He had left his valuables next to his bed at home, Haynes told the volunteers.

He had been seen walking on his own along Beach Road, near Kiddie’s Beach, towards West Beach at 6am on Thursday.

“We would like to thank all the participating members who came together at such short notice to assist with the search,” said Haynes.

After Jessen’s body was found at East Beach, Haynes said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Glenda and his family both here and abroad.”

