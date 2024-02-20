Makhanda drug bust during EC blitz

Drugs with an estimated street value of R7 850 were recovered in Makhanda on Saturday, February 17, in an intelligence driven operation. South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a joint endeavour by Grahamstown Crime Intelligence, Grahamstown Highway Patrol and Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit had resulted in the confiscation of 16 Mandrax tablets, 4kg loose dagga,32 sachets of dagga and 23 tik pipes.

“In a bid to curb serious and violent crimes in the Eastern Cape, the members executed exceptional confiscations of firearms and drugs across the Province in the past week (12-19 February),” Naidu said. “These successes reflect the tireless efforts of police members in safeguarding their communities.”

Significant successes had included the following:

OR Tambo District, Sunday February 18: Public Order Policing members from Lusikisiki together with Crime Intelligence, arrested two suspects with illegal firearms and ammunition at their homes. Both suspects, in their forties were detained and the two firearms, confiscated.

OR Tambo District, Sunday February 18: The OR Tambo District Task Team apprehended three suspects in separate incidents on charges of dealing in drugs. The suspects were arrested in Qumbu, Manka and Tsolo respectively. A total of 50 mandrax tablets, 81 sachets of dagga, 83 sachets of tik were confiscated. The estimated street value of the drugs is R10 000.

OR Tambo District, Monday February 19, 10am: OR Tambo Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Crime Intelligence in Mthatha executed a search warrant at a house in Ngqwala, Viedgesville, in Bityi. Police confiscated 11x 9mm cartridges and a suspected stolen VW Polo. While police were busy at the house, they noticed another male running away. He was caught and on searching him, a 9mm pistol with rounds were confiscated and 401 tik sachets was found in his house. The 38-year-old suspect was detained for illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen vehicle while the 30-year-old was detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

Joe Gqabi District: High visibility operations in the Barkly East area over the weekend included vehicle and foot patrols, visits to liquor stores, taverns and second-hand goods stores. Three suspects were arrested for aggravated robbery, one suspect arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and a warrant of arrest was executed on an accused wanted in a housebreaking case. One person was also issued with a fine for dealing in liquor without a license. During the operations, knives, dagga, 39 000 litres of concoction beer, copper/aluminium wire and vehicle rims were seized.

