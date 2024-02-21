Search
News

Traffic cop dies after being hit by manganese truck

By: HeraldLIVE

Date:

Screeching tyres, horrifying screams, and then silence — this is how a witness vividly described a peak-hour accident that resulted in a traffic cop being struck and killed by a manganese ore truck on the N2 in Kinkelbos on Tuesday afternoon.

One moment Silwana Hadi, 43, was signalling for the truck to stop and be weighed, and the next she was lying lifeless on the side of the road.

The 35-year-old driver has since been arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at the Kinkelbos weighbridge station at about 3pm.

“She was declared dead [at] the scene,” she said.

“He is detained at the Kinkelbos police station for further investigation.”

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department was aware of the incident.

According to a video taken by an eyewitness, Hadi was lying on the right-hand side of the road.

“She was bumped,” the witness said.

In the same video, seen by The Herald, one of her colleagues is walking towards her.

DA MPL Marshall von Buchenroder said the horrific accident had once again brought into sharp focus the high volume of manganese trucks on this stretch of road and the dangers that went with them.

“There has been a steady stream of complaints regarding reckless and negligent driving and downright indecent behaviour by these truck drivers towards fellow road users,” Buchenroder said.

“Late last year, in November, a manganese truck driver was arrested after four people died in an accident on the N9 at Middelburg.

“The DA is calling on premier Oscar Mabuyane and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha to find long-term solutions to reduce the volume of manganese ore trucks on our roads.

“It is clear that MEC Nqatha’s earlier appeals for manganese ore truck drivers to obey the rules of the road and to respect other road users have fallen on deaf ears.”

Previous article
It’s official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says presidency
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

It’s official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says presidency

TimesLIVE -
South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general...

Makhanda drug bust during EC blitz

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Drugs with an estimated street value of R7 850...

Pineapple Cricket Tournament 2024 – the fixtures

Talk of the Town Reporter -

Childhood cancer: know the early warning signs

Talk of the Town Reporter -
The National Department of Health (NDoH) urges health care...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town