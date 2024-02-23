Countdown to Pineapple Cricket begins

Feast of entertainment in store for spectators

Final preparations are in full swing for the 120th edition of Pineapple Cricket that kicks off from Saturday March 2 to Saturday March 9 at various venues around Port Alfred.

With just over a week to go, Pineapple Cricket Committee president Dave Duncan arrived early at Port Alfred’s Hospital Fields on Friday to ensure that the field would be up and ready for the tournament.

“We are busy removing some noxious plants on the main bank as it’s especially the thorns that are a problem when the ball disappears in to the bushes during a game,” said Duncan. “If the ball does go up in to the embankment it will be much quicker to retrieve once we have removed some of these bushes and their thorns.”

A new reinforced matting surface has been laid on the previously cemented batting pitch after a nasty crack opened up and was duly repaired by Peter Amm and son, Simon, said Duncan.

“The preparations overall are going very well, better than ever before in fact, and now that Peter and Simon have taken on the responsibility of improving all our fields for the tournament, it frees up people to focus on other preparations … so this has helped us spread the load.”

“We are kicking in to high gear getting all the pitches ready and getting the fields finished off … this field [Hospital Field] has been cut but it does need more cutting which will be done – and we’ll start marking the boundaries next week.”

The Port Alfred Country Club ground has been getting some special TLC to get it into shape.

“We have had a combination of an uneven pitch and a slower outfield there,” said Duncan. The batsmen just battled to score and it got to a situation where 100 runs was a very competitive target on this ground,” said Duncan. “So this year all 1st team matches will be played at the [Port Alfred High School] school fields.”

“In the interim, we have been trying very hard to fix the [PACC] pitch and used a verticut to get the outfield to be more even, so that the ball can come on to the bat. And the more crucial aspect, that is, to speed up the outfield,” said Duncan.

“We are hoping our efforts will translate into more runs this tournament. If we can get it up to the standard for attractive and competitive cricket, then we can move back in the future to playing the 1st team Pineapple fixtures at the Country Club.”

Both A section and B section finals move to the Port Alfred High School Grounds this year on Saturday March 9 while the invitation final will be played at the Country Club on the same day.

“It is the first time ever in the history of Pineapple that both section finals are played virtually alongside one another [school fields] and promises to be an awesome spectacle,” said tournament secretary Megan McCallum. Weekday 2nd team matches will also be played at the Country Club.

‘A whole new vibe’

Duncan says it’s a proud achievement for organisers, cricketers, community and sponsors to have kept the important legacy of Pineapple Cricket intact.

“We can be very proud of the oldest, longest-running cricket tournament in South Africa by far – and in Africa. I think the tournament is in a wonderful place. We have a lot of young guys who have come back to the farming communities, and have taken control of country clubs and with that comes a whole new vibe and energy to the game of cricket.”

Duncan said the spirit of volunteerism is something to be admired when it comes to Pineapple Cricket as organisers and volunteers do not get paid for their services.

“Most of the positions are honorary and unremunerated and I think it is important that it continues. “I see in provincial structures as soon as things become too commercialised you open yourself up to people being in it for the wrong reasons. That is part of the reason for its [Pineapple] longevity because there are people who are in it for the love of the game.”

Duncan said all the sponsors were playing a crucial role in helping to keep the spirit of Pineapple Cricket alive.

“We have Kowie Toyota and Spar Rosehill Spar coming together to co-sponsor the event … it’s fantastic to see them doing that. They are already heavily involved in this community and without the sponsors we won’t be able to do this. And Cricket SA have put in a bit and the department of Sport and Recreation provide us with balls and trophies and there are smaller sponsors, and it all works together to make Pineapple possible.”

Duncan encouraged the community of Port Alfred and beyond to join in the spirit of Pineapple Cricket by attending matches and enjoying the entertainment on offer.

“From a spectator’s point of view, it’s a wonderful eight days of Pineapple Crricket. It’s the biggest sporting spectacle in Port Alfred and it’s a lot of fun. We have live music on most nights in the Pineapple tent. We want to get the community involved … to back a team of their choice, to enjoy the vibe. For the older retired folk in town there’s a lot to be enjoyed, especially on Monday (March 4) which will be a really nice night out for the over 60 club in the Pineapple tent.

He said they were still confirming a replacement guest speaker for SA and Gloucestshire cricket legend, Mike Procter, who passed away suddenly last weekend. “May Mike’s soul rest in peace. “There is, however, an exciting development around that but I can’t give out any information because we are waiting for Ross Purdon to confirm the replacement.”

Talk of the Town will publish a full schedule of fixtures in the coming edition which you can find in retail outlets from Thursday February 29.

Highlights and entertainment:

On Saturday March 9 – Section A & B Finals at PAHS school Fields – PAHS School fields

Beer Tent at PA Country Club will be open to the public – free entry. There will be live entertainment every night of the tournament and food stalls available.

Only entry charge for the public at the tent of R50pp is on Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9 from 6.30pm.

Monday 4 at Country Club:

Golden Oldies day

East v West Legends at Country Club

Vintage Car parade

Prize-giving evening: Guest speaker to be confirmed

Launch of book – Pineapple – An astonishing Cricket Story by Luke Alfred

Live music for the golden oldies

Saturday March 9

A + B Section Final at PA High School Field

Invitation final at PA Country Club

There will also be a “dress-up” for Wednesday March 7 or Friday March 9. Bring your pineapple hats, pineapple T-shirts, swimming shorts and slops.

