Port Alfred surfing legend dies

Multiple South African longboard champion and founder of Port Alfred’s Shaka Surf School and Surf Lodge Dave Macgregor has died. Friends confirmed that he passed away during a fun surfing session at Kelly’s Beach on Monday afternoon, February 26.

The former journalist, who paused that career while pursuing his lifelong dream, had suffered a health setback a month ago. Friends said they believed his passing today, “while doing what he loved” may have been related.

“His family is obviously devastated,” said friend and fellow surfer Warwick Heny.

We offer our sincere condolences to Dave’s family and friends.

