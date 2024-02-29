E-edition 01 February 2024 e-Edition By: Hayden Hanstein Date: February 29, 2024 Share this:Tweet Related Tagse-editionlocal newsNdlambeneighbourly notesOnlinePort AlfredTalk of the Town Previous articlePort Alfred surfing legend diesNext articleEP Rural cricket team make history in SA tournament final Hayden Hanstein Leave a ReplyCancel reply More like thisRelated EP Rural cricket team make history in SA tournament final Mark Carrels - February 29, 2024 The EP Grahamstown rural cricket team pulled off a... Port Alfred surfing legend dies Sue Maclennan - February 26, 2024 Multiple South African longboard champion and founder of Port... Countdown to Pineapple Cricket begins Mark Carrels - February 23, 2024 Feast of entertainment in store for spectators Final preparations are... Ayanda Kota, who dedicated his life to fighting for the underdog, has died GroundUp - February 23, 2024 Chair of the Unemployed People’s Movement was Makhanda’s most...