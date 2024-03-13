Fired official downloaded more than ANC, MK Party lists, says IEC

The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.

The IEC was unhappy about the embarrassing breach as it remains in the spotlight with the May polls drawing nearer.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission. He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.

“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.