These are the Ndlambe roads to be fixed

Dilemmas emerge in adjustment budget discussions

While the metro councils west and east of the Sunshine Coast have been in the news for coming to blows, the Ndlambe Council has a reputation for civil and constructive engagement. Speaker Andile Marasi made this point at the start of a special council meeting on Tuesday February 27. He also apologized unreservedly, taking “full responsibility” for failing to include a councillor’s question in the agenda. But it didn’t stop both the EFF and the DA from immediately calling him out for what they said was disrespect for the opposition.

With special visitor, EFF MP Paulnita Marais, observing in the gallery, councillor Xoliswa Runeli was measured as he criticised Marasi for failing to include questions about Port Alfred’s water crisis. At the time, several areas had been without water for varying periods. There were also concerns about the water quality.

In local government language, any member of the council “may submit a question requiring a written reply from any political office bearer, the municipal manager or senior manager of the municipality, concerning any matter related to the effective performance of the functions of the municipality and the exercise of its powers”. A written notice of such a question has to be submitted to the Speaker and municipal manager at least 10 days before the meeting.

“The municipal manager shall ensure that the member receive a written reply at the meeting,” according to the South African Local Government Association’s (SALGA’s) Rules of Order document.

Runeli, supported by DA caucus leader Sikhumbuzo Venene, objected.

“I hate to agree, because both personally and politically, we are very different people,” Venene said. “But a fellow councilor has requested information from the municipality and it hasn’t been attended to. As Speaker you must be fair.”

Marasi apologised and said he would organise an information-sharing meeting for councillors.

The main business of last week’s special council meeting was to table for approval the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG) adjustment budget for the 2023/20254 financial year of infrastructural development grant projects.

In the background notes to the agenda item, municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said National Treasury had revised all the municipal allocations including to Ndlambe. Ndlambe’s initial allocation was R30 556 000 and was revised by R737 000,00 to R29 819 000.00.

Additionally, after the council approved the implementation plan for 2023/24, there had been various challenges on project that meant the plan had to be revised.

The main challenge was that the Thornhill sewage pump station and pumping mains project was delayed because of the ground conditions where the pump station is located (it is a wetland). Initially it had been anticipated that this project would have been completed by the end of the financial year; because of the delays, the municipality asked that the funds intended for the sewage project be reallocated to the roads projects already registered and approved by National Treasury.

The roads projects that have already been registered and approved and are re3ady for implementation are the upgrading of Protea Crescent in Station Hill, and the upgrading of Mjuza Street in Marselle.

Other adjustments will see more funds made available for:

• The upgrading of Zola Street, in Bathurst (from R1 506 499.00 to R2 280 435.60)

• The upgrading of the main road in Kwanonqubela, Alexandria (from R711 93.00 to R1 300 000.00);

• The upgrading of Xhanti Street, Bathurst (from R4 891 244.00 to R5 000 807.32)

And less funds for:

• The upgrading of Solomon Mahlangu Road phase 2 (from R2 83 602.00 to R2 428 673.32)

The budget for the upgrading of Mamityi Gidana stadium remains at R10 959 937.00.

Ward 10 councillor Nadine Haynes expressed concern that funds were being taken from the critical Wharf Street sewerage project because of fears that the municipality would not be able to spend them in time. “Will we get those funds back?” Haynes asked.

National Treasury does not allow municipalities to retain funds for infrastructure projects that have not been spent within the period stipulated.

In response, infrastructure director Noluthando Vithi explained that their dilemma had been whether to continue construction in the wetland and risk further delays, or to change the plan.

“We are committed and there will be budget to complete the project,” Vithi said. “We will get those funds from the same source – the municipal infrastructure grant. It is National Treasury themselves who have encouraged us to use the as-yet unspent money for other projects meanwhile,” she said.

Referring to the sewerage project, the EFF’s Mzwandile Mgweba expressed the concern that the changes to budgets and planning for critical infrastructure projects were the results of poor planning, and incompetent project management and execution.

Dumezweni responded, saying that the municipality was not “cushioning” contractors, as had been suggested by Mgweba.

“You [Council] have mandated us to implement a transformational agenda. Are you now saying we must stop that and only hire the major contractors?

“We have terminated the contractors who failed. The contractor currently on site is the best in the province.”

• This article was first published in Talk of the Town’s March 7 2024 edition. Talk of the Town serves the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, and features a weekly wrap of Makhanda news. The newsp[aper is available at stores from early every Thursday.

