Port Alfred Easter Festival – what’s on during the first few days

Just days before the Port Alfred Easter Festival kicks off, here is an update on what is in store over those first few days. The Port Alfred Easter Festival is presented by Sunshine Coast Port Alfred Tourism.

Thursday March 28

Surfing: Opening Function

There will be an opening function at the Royal St Andrews Hotel on Thursday evening at 6pm. This function is open to all surfers, bodyboarders, media, parents, and anyone who wants to attend.

The speakers will be Surfing South Africa Vice President Anne Wright, Royal St Andrews Hotel MD Justin Bekker, Bodyboarding representative and Business Chairperson Clinton Millard, Kowie Boardriders Chair Mickey Witthuhn and NSRI Station 11 Spokesperson Chris Pike. Chris will also give a brief safety demonstration.

Friday March 29

Fishing: Species Spectacular Fishing Contest

The Species Spectacular Fishing Competition, presented by the Port Alfred River and Ski Boat Club, starts with a 5am launch on Friday morning.

Surfing: Rip Curl GromSearch

photo: Louis Wulff

The Rip Curl GromSearch, presented by Royal St Andrews and supported by Sea Harvest, kicks off at 7.30am at East Beach. The forecast looks promising.

Good Time Fair

The Good Time Fair On The River fun starts on Van Der Riet Street with a jumping castle, Easter Egg hunt, and mouth-watering breakfasts and lunches from 10am to 3pm.

Then, from 3pm, it moves over to Wharf Street for an afternoon and evening of live music, a second market, vibrant lights, tasty street food, two landmark restaurants, karaoke, a wife-carrying competition (win your wife’s weight in beer!), and more.

Surfing colours awards.

The 2024 South African Junior Team selected to compete in the 20th ISA World Surfing Championships in El Salvador in May will be awarded their colours on Friday, March 29.

This will take place at the Royal St Andrews Hotel on Friday evening at 6pm.

Saturday March 30

Saturday is the big day: Saturday’s events and the full programme here:

