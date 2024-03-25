Road Closure on the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) wishes to notify road users that the N2 between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass is intermittently closed due to debris resulting from blasting activities conducted today.

The contractor is diligently working to clear the obstruction. However, due to the extensive nature of the debris, we anticipate that the road will remain closed until approximately 21:00pm tonight.

The blast site is located approximately 1km on the Makhanda side of the Fish River.

“We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause and assure you that every effort is being made to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible. We kindly ask for your patience and cooperation during this time,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Southern Regional Manager.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Peterson. “SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

