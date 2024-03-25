Upgrade of the R336 route between Kirkwood and Addo Phase 2

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has advised road users of the current road upgrade taking place on the R336, phase 2 between Bezuidenhout’s River, 13km out of Kirkwood and Addo (intersection of R336/R335), until 4 August 2025.

A Stop/Go system will be implemented in three segments on the R336:

The first Stop/Go section is at Bezuidenhout’s River, on the Kirkwood side (at Serfontein Citrus Farm), 30.5km, and Dunbrody settlement, 31.6km.

The second Stop/Go is at Sunland, 35.0km, and Sundays River Bridge (on the Addo side), 39km.

The third Stop/Go is at Sundays River Citrus Company , 45.7km, and Vusumzi School, 46.7km.

Motorists can expect 10-minute delays at each stop and go.

Motorist travelling from Motherwell to Kirkwood may consider using the alternative route via the R336, which connects to the R75 and turns onto the R336 Kirkwood. There is no alternative route from Addo to Kirkwood.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, and to consider using alternative route and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mr Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Southern Regional Manager.

SANRAL appealed to motorists to adhere to the warning signs, and to reduce speed when approaching the construction zones.

SANRAL apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Share this: Tweet



