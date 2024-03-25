Search
Safety

Upgrade of the R336 route between Kirkwood and Addo Phase 2

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has advised road users of the current road upgrade taking place on the R336, phase 2 between Bezuidenhout’s River, 13km out of Kirkwood and Addo (intersection of R336/R335), until 4 August 2025.

A Stop/Go system will be implemented in three segments on the R336:

  • The first Stop/Go section is at Bezuidenhout’s River, on the Kirkwood side (at Serfontein Citrus Farm), 30.5km, and Dunbrody settlement, 31.6km.
  • The second Stop/Go is at Sunland, 35.0km, and Sundays River Bridge (on the Addo side), 39km.
  • The third Stop/Go is at Sundays River Citrus Company, 45.7km, and Vusumzi School, 46.7km.

Motorists can expect 10-minute delays at each stop and go.

Motorist travelling from Motherwell to Kirkwood may consider using the alternative route via the R336, which connects to the R75 and turns onto the R336 Kirkwood. There is no alternative route from Addo to Kirkwood.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, and to consider using alternative route and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mr Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Southern Regional Manager.

SANRAL appealed to motorists to adhere to the warning signs, and to reduce speed when approaching the construction zones.

SANRAL apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Previous article
Port Alfred Easter Festival – what’s on during the first few days
Next article
Road Closure on the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass
Talk of the Town Reporter
Talk of the Town Reporter

Leave a Reply

More like this
Related

29 February 2024 e-Edition

Hayden Hanstein -

Status update: water and sewerage infrastructure

Sue Maclennan -
Talk of the Town asked Ndlambe Infrastructure Director Dr...

Road Closure on the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

Talk of the Town Reporter -
The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL)...

Port Alfred Easter Festival – what’s on during the first few days

Talk of the Town Reporter -
Just days before the Port Alfred Easter Festival kicks...

Talk of the Town, owned by Arena Holdings, is Ndlambe's favourite weekly newspaper. Visit us at 29 Miles St, Port Alfred, 6170, or call 046 624 4356.

© 2023 Talk of the Town