Easter weekend water safety alert

NSRI, lifeguards and the emergency services are appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon Spring tide remains present, gradually subsiding toward the end of this Easter Weekend (the full moon Spring tide peaked on 25 March).

This Spring tides daily 2 higher than normal high tides and daily 2 lower than normal low tides will gradually decline in their intensity towards the end of the Easter Weekend but remain a potential risk to bathers around the coastline – especially during the outgoing tide.

Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Swim in between the safer demarcated swimming zones posted by lifeguards using their red and yellow flags.

Inland water users are also urged to be cautious bathing, boating and paddling on rivers, lakes and dams where heavy rainfall is forecast for places.

Shoreline anglers and coastal hikers are urged to be cautious along the coastline.

Follow the SA Weather Service (SAWS) daily forecasts.

Be aware of adverse weather, strong winds, fast flowing rivers and sea drifts.

Boaters, paddlers, sailors, we are appealing to you to wear life-jackets when your craft are underway, carry safety equipment and download and use the free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app.

Even your swimming pool at home should have a cloak of safety around it.

Parents: Please ensure your children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

To everyone we are appealing to you to be safety cautious this Easter Weekend – Lets keep each other safe.

