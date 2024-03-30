Action packed second day at the Port Alfred Easter Festival

It was a massive day in Port Alfred as the real action kicked in for many sporting events that make up the Port Alfred Easter Festival. (photos by Ed Gutsche, Sue Waugh, Louis Wulff, Chantal Emslie and others)

In conditions that went from windless to ‘pretty windy, to say the least‘ in a short period of time, the second day of the Rip Curl GromSearch presented by The Royal St Andrews Hotel commenced at East Beach. The waves were a challenging three-foot and onshore. Still, there were good scores in the six and seven range, dropping from some of the top surfers, so highly contestable conditions.

Slayde Shooter from St Francis Bay was one of the top surfers of the day, winning his U 12 semifinal decisively with 14.33 points, the highest heat score of the day. He went on to do the double by winning his U14 heat against some top surfers in this older division. Local surfer Owen Heny had another excellent day, with a heat total of 11.77 in his U14 Boys semifinal.

East London’s Gemma Hanafey in action

© Louise Wulff

The Port Alfred parkrun was a resounding success, as one of the biggest contingents ever for a PA parkrun gathered at the library. The winner, Sinethemba Jilingisi, came in at 15:33, with Thandolwethu Matsalo in second.

One of the biggest parkruns in Port Alfred ever.

The SA Bodyboarding Challenge got underway early in the day, and the conditions were also fun but challenging in the easterly conditions. Mika Justino and Pieter Malan won their junior quarterfinals, while Hugo Naude, Teegan Coulonval and Jamie Bishoff won their opening Pro Division heats. This event will finish tomorrow.

The Port Alfred Easter Festival Bowls Tournament had a full field. It and the Port Alfred Easter Festival Croquet Tournament were well supported, and everyone had loads of fun. The Bowls tournament will finish tomorrow.

The croquet tournament was loads of fun

After the parkrun, it was time for the second leg of the Lazy Triathlon, the Asylym Cycyle Tour De Sunshine 10 km Fun Cycle. It lived up to its name, being fun for all competitors.

Then it was over to Halyards Hotel for the Sports N All 1km Marina Swim. Luckily, the water hadn’t iced over from the easterly chill, and the swimmers (and the Lazy Triathlete contingent) hit the water with gusto.

Results:

U17 Men.

Kellen Jones, 2. Will Beatt, 3. Zac Fletcher.

U17 Women.

Camilla Heuer, 2. Emily Beatt, 3. Louise Lepront.

18 and Older Men

Jordan Denyer, 2. Nicholas Flanagan, 3. Daniel Emslie.

18 and Older Women.

Kati Winter, 2. Joanne Pieters, 3. Vanessa Hilton-Barber.

Ed Gutsche in action

The water was nice and refreshing for the swimmers, sitting at around 18 degrees. It was great to see a contingent of surfers from the Rip Curl GromSearch and Rip Curl Cup competing in this event as well, with three of them finishing on the podium in their respective divisions.

Surfers, swimming. (L-R) Louise Lepront, David Emslie,

Camilla Heuer, Dan Emslie, Luc Lepront © Chantal Emslie

After the Bands At The Beach Music Festival this evening, it’s straight over to Max Hurrel, DJ Neill, and DJ MGB for DJs At The Beach at Guido’s Beach Bar. Just remember the 07:30 start for tomorrow’s Final Day of the Rip Curl GromSearch. For more details on tomorrow’s events, go to the EVENT CALENDAR.

Share this: Tweet



