Bands at the Beach music festival rocks Port Alfred

Arno Carstens thrilled the crowd at Bands at the Beach at the Port ALfred Easter Festival. Picture: Cally Taylor

The Bands At The Beach Music Festival at Guido’s car park stage was an all-time party for Port Alfred. From Georgetown’s opening track to the legendary Arno Carstens and Wonderboom’s incredible stage presence, the crowd loved it from the get-go.

aKING also delivered a high-octane performance, igniting the crowd with their energy. December Streets brought the house down with their electrifying set as the night’s final act. The excitement didn’t end there as the enthusiastic crowd flocked to Guido’s for the DJ’s At The Beach set with Max Hurrell, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Royal St Andrew Hotel and Sea Harvest

This morning, Day Three of the Rip Curl GromSearch, presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel at East Beach, started early. The U12 Girls were out at the backline by 7:30. At the same time, the SA Bodyboarding Challenge, presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, sent out the first heat of their second day of competition at West Beach soon after.

After a few rounds of semifinals, we were in the GromSearch Finals. In contestable two- to three-foot conditions, the best junior surfers in the country took to the surf with much excitement. There was an absolute flurry of activity around these final heats in the U12, U14 and U18 divisions, with the premier U16 Division final set to take place tomorrow, just before the Rip Curl Cup.

U18 Girls Winner Anastasia Venter: Picture: LOUIS WULFF

The U12 Girls went out in what can only be described as challenging conditions, with a few different approaches by our youngest competitors. It didn’t matter which approach, though, as Maya Malherbe (EL) was head-and-shoulders above the pack with what turned out to be the day’s highest heat total. She banked an incredible 15.66 out of a possible 20 points, which included a massive 9.33 for a powerful backhand lip-soring re-entry on a set wave.

Local surfer Carl Wiersma was also one of the most outstanding surfers of the day for his win in the U 14 Boys division, beating some of the top U14 surfers in the country.

“It was tricky out there, and we couldn’t hear much due to the onshore wind,” said Wiersma. I wasn’t sure I had it, but I was so stoked when I heard I had the score and the win. The Rip Curl GromSearch in Port Alfred is by far the best surf contest of the year, and it’s right on my doorstep in a wave that I know so well, and my parents don’t have to drive anywhere.”

Carl Wiersma. Picture: LOUIS WULFF

Rip Curl GromSearch Final Results

U12 Girls

1st – Maya Malherbe, 2nd – Brin Jarvis, 3rd – Adiana Canning, 4th – Summer Harding

U12 Boys

1st – Slayde Shooter, 2nd – Lazaro de Bruyn, 3rd – Levi Vosloo, 4th – Tyler Balfour

U14 Girls

1st – Leah Lepront, 2nd – Camilla Heuer, 3rd – Jasmine Venter, 4th – Maya Malherbe

U14 Boys

1st – Carl Wiersma, 2nd – Ben Esterhuyse, 3rd – Owen Heny, 4th – Slayde Shooter

U18 Girls

1st – Anastasia Venter, 2nd – Louise Lepront, 3rd – Sara Scott, 4th – Gemma Hanafey

U18 Boys

1st Simon Winter, 2nd – Matt Canning, 3rd – Loghann Tilsley, 4th – Clayton Turrell

SA Bodyboarding Challenge

Despite the wind, the SA Bodyboarding Challenge, presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, also concluded at West Beach in fun conditions.

Final results

Drop Knee

Ashley De Pontes Vaughn Harris Luke Staniforth Darren Halse

Pro

Hugo Naude Teegan Coulonval Darren Halkse Luke Staniforth

Bodyboarding Winners

Sunshine Coast Open Pairs Bowls Tournament.

This event, part of the Port Alfred Easter Festival presented by Sunshine Coast Tourism, was busy and well attended. It concluded today, and the results will follow.

Winners of the Sunshine Coast Open Pairs 2024 tournament Paul King and Dave _. Picture: JUSTIN BEKKER

The Sunshine Coast Open Tennis Tournament

This tournament was another resounding success, with keen players battling it out for top honours. Tennis is a popular sport and pastime in Port Alfred, and including the Port Alfred Tennis Club and their event was a popular decision.

Results of the SUnshine Coast Tennis Open

First Place: Grant Acton & Phuti Senyatsi

Second Place: Pieter Tiaart & Louw Coetzee

3rd Place: Tjaart Coetzee & Wade Labuschagne

4th Place: Paul Beyleveld + Jarryd Harty

5th Place: Roger Acton + Adriaan Potgieter

Surfing continues tomorrow

Tomorrow, the Premier U16 Division finals of the Rip Curl GromSearch, the Riosehill SPAR Expression Session, and the Rip Curl Cup will conclude at East Beach. Come down and watch the country’s finest surfers in action.

