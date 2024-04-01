Blasting operations on N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) wishes to notify road users that the N2 will be intermittently closed between Makhanda (Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass due to blasting operations taking place between 4 April and 29 April 2024.

Blasting operations are planned for the following dates:

Thursday, 4 April 2024,

Monday, 8 April 2024,

Thursday, 11 April 2024,

Monday,15 April 2024,

Thursday,18 April 2024

Monday, 22 April 2024,

Thursday, 25 April 2024, and

Monday, 29 April 2024.

The road will be closed on these days from 15h00, for a maximum period of three hours, up to 18h00 to allow sufficient time for cleaning of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga, turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga, turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips, accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager. “SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

