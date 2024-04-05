On The Spot with Athol Trollip

Search
By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

Talk of the Town reporter, Sibulele Mtongana, asks ActionSA provincial chairperson Athol Trollip about their manifestos for South Africa’s National and Provincial Elections, 29 May 2024.

First off, Sibu asked Trollip to explain the party’s slogan, ‘Only action will fix South Africa’. Then she asked questions about Action SA’s manifesto under the headings:

The economy; Education; Energy and an inclusive and cohesive society.

See and hear how he responded here:

This is the first in the series – On the Spot with Sibu #NPE2024 – that will be posted around midday on Fridays over the next four weeks.

