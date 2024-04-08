Don’t take risks in this week’s extreme weather – NSRI

In collaboration with the South African Weather Service (SAWS), disaster risk management, the South African Police Service and the emergency services the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appead for the public to remain safe during adverse weather and follow SAWS updates.

IMAGES: SOUTH AFRICAN WEATHER SERVICE

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forcast and experienced around the coast and inland with the Black South Easter, brought on by the cut-off low has affected parts of the Western Cape and beyond; however, in a statement Monday April 8, the NSRI said it had not been required to respond to any critical weather related incidents at sea, or on inland waters during the weekend.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said, “Our NSRI volunteer crews remain on high alert to assist DRM (Disaster Risk Management), police and the emergency services as and when necessary. We are appealing to the public, both inland and the maritime community to follow SAWS for updates.”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast Level 6 alert for wind and sea conditions and Level 9 alert for rain conditions, for parts of the Western Cape and beyond, is still in place. The NSRI advises:

Do not attempt to wade through fast flowing rivers

Do not attempt to drive, cross through, bridges submerged in water or bodies of water on roadways.

The NSRI commended the efforts by DRM, police and the emergency services for their swift responses to where flooding had occurred and where strong winds had affected dwellings and communities.

“We are also commending the boating, sailing and commercial seafaring maritime community for their safe approach to sea going activities during this storm.

“NSRI volunteer rescue stations have used this weather pattern for training purposes [making] best use of the adverse weather to use for training to physically encounter the kinds of conditions we normally experience when responding to sea going emergencies and inland swift water emergencies,” Lambinon said. “All services remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.”

NSRI EMERGENCY: 087 094 9774

