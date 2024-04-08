Snakes hard at work for the environment

PIET MARAIS

THE Ndlambe area, ranging from Alexandria to the Fish River, has a fascinating array of snakes ranging from deadly wonders to mildly venomous and non-venomous beauties.

Fanie Fouche, Deputy Director of Community Services at Ndlambe Municipality told an audience of some 100 nature enthusiasts at an event organised by Friends of Waters Meeting in the traditional Pig and Whistle Pub in Bathurst on Monday evening all about the wondrous world of snakes.

Fouche, among others a highly qualified snake catcher, has been involved with snakes in the area for 27 years. He explained that they play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of Ndlambe’s diverse ecosystems. Even the deadly boomslang has an upside because it usually does not release enough venom to cause death.

Snakes function as predators, controlling populations of rodents, insects, and other invertebrates, preventing them from becoming overly abundant and disrupting the food chain. Additionally, snakes like the Mole Snake, help aerate the soil through their burrowing activities, promoting healthy plant growth.

The venomous beauties include The Cape Cobra, easily identified by its hood, holds the title of the most venomous snake in Southern Africa. The Boomslang’s vibrant green scales belie its potent hemotoxic venom, while the Puff Adder’s robust body and triangular head house cytotoxic venom. The Rinkhals, another formidable beauty, possesses both neurotoxic and cytotoxic venom.

The mildly venomous marvels include the Spotted Harlequin Snake and the Herald Snake. They primarily use their venom to subdue small prey.

Thankfully, Ndlambe is also home to non-venomous wonders playing crucial ecological roles. The Mole Snake, with its specialised burrowing snout, preys on rodents and helps control their populations. The Brown Water Snake, commonly found near water bodies, feeds on frogs and fish. Additionally, the Brown House Snake and the Western Natal Green Snake are common residents, helping keep insect populations in check.

While encountering a snake can be startling, it is crucial to remember that most avoid human interaction and only act defensively when threatened, Fouche explained. Some safety tips he provided, include:

Maintain a safe distance: If you see a snake, admire it from afar and allow it to move on its way. Do not attempt to handle or corner a snake, as this can provoke a defensive reaction.

Educate yourself: Familiarise yourself with the common snake species in your area, learning to distinguish between venomous and non-venomous ones. This knowledge can help you remain calm and take appropriate action in case of an encounter.

Seek professional help: If you encounter a snake in your home or garden, contact a qualified snake removal service. Ndlambe Municipality offers professional snake removal through their Community Protection Services. You can contact them at 046 604-5500.

Appreciating snakes from a distance and seeking professional help if needed allows people to share the Ndlambe landscape safely and responsibly, was the main message Fouche brought across.

• This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 29, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

LUISTER IN AFRIKAANS: Listen to Fanie Fouche talking about snakes on PlaasTV HERE

Share this: Tweet



