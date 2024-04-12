Search
The ACDP’s Lance Grootboom On the Spot

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Struggling to decide who will get your vote on 29 May? Talk of the Town reporter SIbulele Mtongana asks five political parties questions about their manifestos. This is Episode 2 of 5, in which she puts the ACDP’s provincial leader Lance Grootboom On the Spot.

See how he responded to these and other questions based on the ACDP’s election manifesto:

  • What is the ACDPs “appropriate” age for sex education?
  • How will teaching in mother tongue languages decrease drop-out rates?
  • How have cadre deployment and race-based policies caused inflated prices?

This is the second in the series On the Spot with Sibu #NPE2024 airing at midday on Fridays on our YouTube channel, @talkofthetownndlambe2249

